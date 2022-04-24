Plawecki (illness) is expected to return from the COVID-19 injured list at some point during the Red Sox's four-game series in Toronto that begins Monday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Since Plawecki is vaccinated, he's eligible to cross the border and join the Red Sox in Toronto, but he'll first have to complete his quarantine and resume testing negative for the virus. Whenever he's activated, Plawecki is expected to replace Connor Wong as the top backup to No. 1 catcher Christian Vazquez.