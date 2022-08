Plawecki is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Plawecki is on the bench for the second game in a row, as Reese McGuire will handle catching duties in the series opener in Minnesota after going 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Sunday's 12-4 loss to the Rays. The two backstops will likely continue to share work behind the plate until one clearly separates himself from the other from a performance standpoint.