Plawecki went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's 7-2 loss to Baltimore.
Boston manager Ron Roenicke plans to rest starters early in the season, per Ian Browne of MLB.com, so Plawecki replaced Christian Vazquez on Saturday. That could mean Plawecki is the top backup, ahead of Jonathan Lucroy, who appeared as a fill-in for Vazquez in the season-opening blowout in over the Orioles on Friday. Expect Plawecki and Lucroy to get their chances over the first few weeks of the season to establish themselves as the deserving backup before roster cut-downs.
