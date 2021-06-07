Plawecki will catch and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Marlins, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Plawecki is getting a turn behind the dish while No. 1 catcher Christian Vazquez rests after starting in each of the past three games. By catcher's standards, Plawecki has been a serviceable performer at the plate this season, providing a .245/.310/.358 slash line across 59 plate appearances.
