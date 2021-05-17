Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.

Plawecki had been on the bench in each of the last six contests, but he had a solid day at the plate Sunday and blasted his first home run of 2021. The 30-year-old should continue to serve mainly in a depth role behind Christian Vazquez going forward.

More News