Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.
Plawecki had been on the bench in each of the last six contests, but he had a solid day at the plate Sunday and blasted his first home run of 2021. The 30-year-old should continue to serve mainly in a depth role behind Christian Vazquez going forward.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Starts Wednesday's day game•
-
Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Ready if needed•
-
Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Cleared for workouts•
-
Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Going through intake process•
-
Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Placed on injured list•
-
Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Back with Sox on one-year deal•