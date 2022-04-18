The Red Sox will place Plawecki on the COVID-19 injured list after he tested positive for the virus Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

In addition to Plawecki, two other unidentified staff members tested positive. Plawecki is fully vaccinated, so if he's able to make a speedy recovery from the illness, he'll be able to travel to Toronto early next week when the Red Sox and Blue Jays play a four-game set. Boston will call up Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester to step in as the backup catcher behind No. 1 option Christian Vazquez while Plawecki is in isolation from the team.