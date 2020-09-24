site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Three hits, two RBI in win
By
RotoWire Staff
Plawecki went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Orioles.
Plawecki provided an RBI single in the first inning and an RBI triple in the third. The catcher has contributed a homer, 16 RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base in 21 contests this season.
