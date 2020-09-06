site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: X-rays negative
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Plawecki (hand) underwent an X-ray that came back negative, and he'll be evaluated again Monday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Plawecki left Sunday's game after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, but he appears to have avoided a major injury. More clarity on his status could come once he's evaluated further Monday.
