Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that using Campbell at first base is "nothing that we're planning on doing now," Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Abraham Toro has played well and Romy Gonzalez (quad) was activated from the 10-day injured list earlier Monday, so the Red Sox have less of a need at first base. Campbell will still take pregame grounders at the position, but the rookie appears set to stick to playing second base and occasionally center field for the time being.
