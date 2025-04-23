Campbell is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
It appears to be a routine day off for Campbell, who has now started 23 of Boston's first 26 games this season. The Red Sox are going with Romy Gonzalez at second base and in the No. 7 spot in the batting order Wednesday.
