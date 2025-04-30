Campbell went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.
Campbell began his day with a solo blast to right field in the second inning and capped it off with an RBI-double in the ninth. He's gotten a hit in four straight games including multiple hits in each of his last three while getting on base a total of 11 times. Campbell now has four homers on the year and leads all American League second basemen with a .420 on-base percentage through 119 plate appearances.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Getting rest Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Delivers two runs in win•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Absent from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Supplies lone offense•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Starts in center field•