Campbell started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Monday's spring game against the Orioles.

Given recent news that Campbell is behind David Hamilton in the battle for the second base job, it was interesting to see the prospect start along with eight definite regulars. He improved his positioning during Monday's game in what was his best all-around performance of the spring, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. "He did a good job, made some plays," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "He's going to get more reps there. He'll play [Tuesday in Tampa against the Yankees], too. It feels like he's getting comfortable." Cora said earlier this week that there were aspects of defense that Campbell needs to fine tune -- mostly on throws and how he receives a throw -- but his positioning was on point during Monday's contest. He's moved between the infield and outfield during the Grapefruit League season, but second base is the best path for Campbell to break camp with the team.