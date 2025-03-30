Campbell and the Red Sox are deep into talks on a long-term contract extension, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Multiple industry sources have confirmed the talks, including one source who described the deal as "close." Campbell is off to an impressive start in his MLB career, having hit safely in all three games, including his first major-league home run and double in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers. "He's a hitter that controls the strike zone, makes good swing decisions and drives the ball hard to right-center," manager Alex Cora said. "He's feeling good about himself." Campbell's potential extension follows a recent pattern by the club to lock up young players to long-term deals. Boston inked Garrett Whitlock to a four-year extension in 2021 and Ceddanne Rafaela for eight years in 2024. The team also tried and was unable to reach a long-term agreement with starter Garrett Crochet this spring.