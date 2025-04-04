Campbell went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 8-4 victory over Baltimore.
Campbell extended the Red Sox lead to 4-1 in the second inning with a homer off Charlie Morton that left his bat at 104 MPH, his second home run this season. The rookie second-baseman has gotten off to a blistering start to his major league career, going 10-for-24 with six runs scored, four RBI and a 1.333 OPS in his first seven games.
