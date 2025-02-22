Campbell started at second base and went 0-for-3 in Friday's spring game against Northeastern University.

Campbell was one of several prospects and minors leaguers dotting Boston's lineup in the team's traditional spring kickoff against the Huskies. He's competing for a starting job at second base, but the Alex Bregman acquisition influences the eventual starter at the keystone. If Bregman plays third base, then Campbell has a real shot; if Rafael Devers stays at third base, then Bregman is expected to start at second base. That latter scenario means Campbell would likely open the season at Triple-A Worcester.