Campbell went 1-for-2 with two walks, one RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 13-9 win over the Cardinals.
Campbell made an impact in several ways, including stealing his first career base and scoring in the third inning. The rookie continues to justify the club's confidence in him, hitting .423 with two home runs, five RBI, nine runs scored, and a steal in his first 33 major-league plate appearances. While it's a small sample size, the 22-year-old was a 20-20 player in the minors last season and should continue to showcase a blend of power and speed moving forward.
