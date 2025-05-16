Campbell was seen doing some first-base drills prior to Friday's game versus Atlanta, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

It doesn't necessarily mean the Red Sox are giving real thought to using Campbell at first base, as players will sometimes take reps at a position they're unlikely to play. However, the Red Sox have a clear opening at first base following the season-ending injury to Triston Casas (knee), and Campbell's defensive metrics at second base have been poor. Campbell has never played first base in pro ball.