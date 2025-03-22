Campbell is expected to start at second base Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Boston manager Alex Cora said Friday he has a "pretty good idea of what we're going to do" at second base. That Campbell started at second base Friday and will do so again Saturday suggests the job will be his to start the season. David Hamilton, who was the frontrunner at one point during spring training, will likely make the team as a utility player if he does not win the starting job at second base.