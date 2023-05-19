Crawford (hamstring) was activated off the 15-day injured list by the Red Sox on Friday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Crawford ended up missing just the minimum 15 days while recovering from a mild left hamstring strain. Ryan Sherriff was optioned back to Triple-A Worcester as the corresponding transaction. Crawford should be multi-innings option now that he's back on the major-league roster.
