Crawford was removed from Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks with a bruised right ankle, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Crawford was hit in the ankle by a comebacker, and he was unable to continue after throwing a few warmup pitches. The right-hander will likely need to undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but for now he's considered day-to-day.
