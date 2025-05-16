The Red Sox transferred Crawford (knee) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Nick Burdi. It does not change the timetable for Crawford, who is not expected to be ready for his season debut until at least mid-June.
