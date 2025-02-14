Crawford is behind schedule due to patellar tendon soreness, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The knee soreness for Crawford cropped up at some point during the offseason. It's not clear at this point how long he might be set back, but the Red Sox believe there's a good chance Crawford will be ready in time for Opening Day. If healthy, the right-hander is expected to be part of the Red Sox' rotation.