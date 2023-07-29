Crawford (5-5) allowed a run on three hits and walk while striking out seven over 5.2 innings to earn the win Friday over the Giants.
Crawford was tagged for four runs over four innings versus the Mets last Friday, but he responded well. He came up an out short of a quality start in his second strong outing of three since the All-Star break. The right-hander is now at a 3.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 76:18 K:BB through 77 innings across 20 appearances (12 starts). Crawford is projected for a road start in Seattle next week.
