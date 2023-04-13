Crawford was recalled from Triple-A Worcester by the Red Sox on Thursday.
Crawford was just optioned on Tuesday but is back two days later to replace the injured Zack Kelly (elbow). He figures to be used in relief this time around.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Earns first win of 2023•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Pummeled by Pirates•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Makes Boston's rotation•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Expected to make roster•
-
Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Scratched from Thursday's start•