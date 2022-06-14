Crawford is scheduled to make his next start with Red Sox on Saturday against the Cardinals in Boston, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

After striking out seven while blanking the Mariners over five innings in his spot start in Seattle last weekend, Crawford will draw the third start of his big-league career Saturday. He may not stick in the Boston rotation beyond Saturday's game, however, as starters Garrett Whitlock (hip) and Nathan Eovaldi (back) could both be on track to return from the 15-day injured list in the latter half of next week.