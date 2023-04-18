Crawford allowed one hit and struck out five over 6.1 scoreless relief innings in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

The game was delayed after 2.2 innings, necessitating a heavy bullpen day for both teams. As it was, Crawford's length would likely have been needed on a perfect day after Brayan Bello's rocky start (five runs, eight hits, 2.2 IP). The 19 outs recorded by Crawford represented a longer performance than all but one Boston start -- Garrett Whitlock's seven-inning gem Sunday. Given the state of the rotation, which has not been able to go deep into games, Crawford figures to be part of the long-relief crew for now but could eventually head back to Triple-A Worcester as a starter.