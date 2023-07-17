Crawford (4-4) allowed a hit and walked four while striking out nine over six scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday over the Cubs.

It was an overall good start for Crawford, though both the walks and strikeouts were season highs. It's just the third time he's gone at least six innings this season. The 27-year-old right-hander has a 3.74 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 67:17 K:BB through 67.1 innings over 18 appearances (10 starts). He's tentatively lined up for a home start against the Mets his next time out.