Crawford (1-2) was tagged with the loss against the Angels on Monday. He allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three over two innings.

Crawford was taken deep in the eighth inning by Mickey Moniak. This was Crawford's first stint since being activated off the injured list due to a hamstring injury. The Red Sox will be activating Garrett Whitlock (elbow) later this week, at which point the team may send Crawford down Triple-A Worcester, where he can work as a starter.