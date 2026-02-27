Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Throwing live batting practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford (wrist/illness) will throw a live batting practice session Friday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
It will be the first time the right-hander has faced hitters since he suffered a wrist injury last summer that required surgery. Crawford has bee brought along slowly in Red Sox camp because of the recovery from wrist surgery and also a bout with the flu. He appears likely to begin the season on the injured list, though the Red Sox have not confirmed as much yet.
