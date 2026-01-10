Crawford (wrist) threw off a mound Friday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Crawford sat out the entire 2025 season while recovering from both a knee injury and surgery on his wrist. Friday marked the first time he's worked off a mound since going under the knife in July. The 29-year-old righty said Saturday that he is now fully healthy but is a bit behind schedule compared to his typical offseason progression, which may impact his chances of making the Red Sox's rotation immediately out of spring training.