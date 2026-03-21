Red Sox's Kutter Crawford: Will throw Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford (wrist) will throw three innings in a minor league game at Fort Myers on Monday, MLB.com reports.
Crawford has been throwing live batting practice during spring training but never appeared in a game. Another of Boston's injured starters will throw Monday, as Patrick Sandoval (elbow) is expected to three innings in a minor league game.
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