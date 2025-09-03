Triple-A Worcester manager Chad Tracy said Wednesday that Harrison is tending to an ankle injury, and the southpaw is without a clear timeline to resume pitching, Katie Morrison-O'Day of MassLive.com reports.

The southpaw had recently joined the Red Sox in Boston and appeared to be in consideration for a start Wednesday against the Guardians, but the big club will ultimately have lefty Brennan Bernardino serve as an opener in front of bulk reliever Dustin May in that contest. Harrison's ankle injury may have played a part in him being bypassed for the start with Boston, and it's yet to be determined whether the issue will result in him landing on Worcester's injured list.