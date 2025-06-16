The Red Sox optioned Harrison to Triple-A Worcester after acquiring him from the Giants on Sunday.

Along with Harrison, the Red Sox brought in right-handers Jordan Hicks (toe) and Jose Bello and outfielder James Tibbs in a deal that sent designated hitter Rafael Devers to San Francisco. Though Harrison will likely be an option to make starts for the Red Sox later this season, the big club didn't have a spot available for him in the rotation, so he'll begin his tenure in the organization at Triple-A. The left-hander turned in a 4.48 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 178 strikeouts over 182.2 innings in 39 appearances (35 starts) during parts of three seasons in the majors with the Giants.