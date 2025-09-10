The Red Sox recalled Harrison from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

Harrison is a likely candidate to serve in a bulk-relief/piggyback role Wednesday against the Athletics, following starter Payton Tolle, who is expected to be in line for a light workload. The left-handed Harrison has posted a 3.75 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 50:27 K:BB in 50.1 innings over 12 starts with Worcester since being acquired via trade in mid-June and will be making his Red Sox debut if he gets into Wednesday's game.