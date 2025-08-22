Giolito allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Thursday.

Giolito left the game in line for the loss, but the Red Sox were able to tie it up in the sixth inning before rallying for the win. This was the third time in six starts Giolito has fallen short of the five-inning mark. He's allowed 15 runs over 33.2 innings with a 21:14 K:BB in that span. That's not terrible, but the inconsistency is frustrating -- he's allowed just one run in three of those outings. He's now at a 3.72 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 91:37 K:BB through 111.1 innings over 20 starts this season. Giolito will look to rebound in his next start, tentatively projected to be a favorable road matchup in Baltimore.