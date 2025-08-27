Giolito (9-2) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing four hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings in a 5-0 victory over the Orioles. He struck out eight.

Baltimore didn't get a runner past second base as Giolito racked up 32 called or swinging strikes among his 104 pitches (69 total strikes). The right-hander has gone 3-0 with four quality starts in his last six trips to the mound, a stretch in which he's compiled a 2.39 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 27:14 K:BB over 37.2 innings. Giolito will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Pirates.