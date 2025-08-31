Giolito (10-2) earned the win Sunday over the Pirates, allowing a run on three hits and five walks over six innings. He struck out six.

While Giolito's five walks were the second-most he's issued in a start this season, the right-hander was able to minimize the damage en route to his 10th victory. Giolito has gone 4-0 with a 2.27 ERA in his last seven outings (43.2 innings), lowering his ERA to 3.38 on the season with a 1.23 WHIP and 105:43 K:BB across 22 starts (125.1 innings). He's currently slated to face the Diamondbacks on the road his next time out.