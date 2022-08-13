Barnes allowed one hit, hit a batter and struck out two over one scoreless inning in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Barnes got himself into a one-out, two-on jam after plunking Aaron Judge, but the right-hander was amped up while walking off the mound after striking out Anthony Rizzo and Josh Donaldson. It was a brief glimpse into the old Barnes -- the All Star of a season ago. This was the second consecutive good outing for Barnes, who has allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings since being activated off the injured list. With Boston's bullpen in turmoil, the old Barnes would be a big help.