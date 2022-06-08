Strahm struck out two in a perfect 10th inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

Strahm took care of business after the Red Sox were able to pulled ahead in the top of the 10th. This was his second save of the season -- his only other one came on April 29. With Hansel Robles (back) and Matt Barnes (shoulder) both on the injured list, Strahm is one of a handful of relievers in the closer committee. He's pitched to a 3.94 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB in 16 innings. He's picked up two saves, a blown save, four holds and a 2-2 record through 20 appearances.