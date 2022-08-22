Eovaldi (shoulder/neck) will likely require a trip to the injured list, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Eovaldi was scratched from his scheduled start last Thursday due to soreness in his neck and shoulder area, and Josh Winckowski will take his place as the starter Tuesday against the Blue Jays. Although Eovaldi's scratch was initially considered precautionary, he hasn't responded to treatment as well as the team had hoped, and he'll require additional time to recover. If Winckowski performs well as Tuesday's starter, it's possible that he'll remain in the rotation until Eovaldi is ultimately cleared to return.