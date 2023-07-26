Pivetta (7-5) picked up the win Tuesday in a 7-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing three hits and a walk over five scoreless innings of relief. He struck out five.

The right-hander continues to thrive as a primary pitcher. Pivetta took over from John Schreiber in the second inning and fired 56 of 80 pitches for strikes against one of baseball's hottest offenses, extending his shutout streak to 12 innings over three appearances in the process. Since getting stretched back out for a long relief role in mid-June, Pivetta has gone 4-1 with a 1.63 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and incredible 44:8 K:BB through 27.2 innings, and the Red Sox aren't likely to mess with a good thing by moving him back into a proper rotation spot.