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Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Flirts with no-no Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Suarez (3-3) allowed one hit and three walks while striking out five over 6.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Friday over the Mariners.

Suarez didn't allow a hit until Josh Naylor's one-out double in the seventh inning. After ending May in shaky form, Suarez has allowed just three runs over 18 innings while posting an 18:5 K:BB across three starts in June. The southpaw has a 2.93 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 75:24 K:BB through 76.2 innings across 14 starts this season, which includes six scoreless outings. He is lined up to make his next start in Colorado, which presents some risk.

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