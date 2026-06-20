Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Flirts with no-no Friday

Suarez (3-3) allowed one hit and three walks while striking out five over 6.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Friday over the Mariners.

Suarez didn't allow a hit until Josh Naylor's one-out double in the seventh inning. After ending May in shaky form, Suarez has allowed just three runs over 18 innings while posting an 18:5 K:BB across three starts in June. The southpaw has a 2.93 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 75:24 K:BB through 76.2 innings across 14 starts this season, which includes six scoreless outings. He is lined up to make his next start in Colorado, which presents some risk.