The Red Sox recalled Fitts from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.

With Hunter Dobbins set to miss the rest of the season with a torn right ACL, Fitts will come up from the minors to fill the void in the big-league rotation. The 25-year-old has already made eight starts for Boston this season, during which he's accumulated a 4.28 ERA and 1.22 WHIP to go with a 28:10 K:BB through 33.2 innings.