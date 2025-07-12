Red Sox's Richard Fitts: Back in Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox recalled Fitts from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.
With Hunter Dobbins set to miss the rest of the season with a torn right ACL, Fitts will come up from the minors to fill the void in the big-league rotation. The 25-year-old has already made eight starts for Boston this season, during which he's accumulated a 4.28 ERA and 1.22 WHIP to go with a 28:10 K:BB through 33.2 innings.
