Fitts could be the favorite to start Monday's game against the Orioles at Camden Yards, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Fitts initially looked set to work out of the bullpen when he was called up from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, but the team now has a hole in its rotation after manager Alex Cora said Friday that the struggling Walker Buehler has been moved to a relief role. The Red Sox have made Fitts available out of the bullpen during their four-game series with the Yankees, but he hasn't been used in any of the first three contests. If the team stays away from Fitts in Sunday's series finale, the right-hander would likely become the logical choice to take the hill Monday. Kyle Harrison is another candidate to be called up from Triple-A Worcester to fill the void in the rotation.