Fitts is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Twins at Target Field.

Despite getting roughed up for four earned runs over just 3.1 innings in a loss to the Phillies in his return to the Boston rotation last week, Fitts will get at least one more start for the big club. Though injuries to Tanner Houck (elbow) and Hunter Dobbins (knee) may have extended Fitts' leash in the rotation, the Red Sox could call up Cooper Criswell or Kyle Harrison from Triple-A Worcester to replace him as the team's No. 5 starter if Fitts turns in another subpar performance Monday.