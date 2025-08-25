Fitts is expected to operate as Boston's bulk reliever behind opener Brennan Bernardino in Monday's series opener against Baltimore, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Fitts was called up from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, and he has yet to appear in a contest since then. He has made 10 starts with the Red Sox this season, compiling a 4.83 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 34 strikeouts over 41.0 innings, but Monday's outing will be his first out of the bullpen.