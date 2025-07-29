Fitts didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Twins, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out two.

Despite allowing seven players to reach base, Fitts was at least able to limit the damage Monday. The right-hander's three walks were one short of a season high, and he's hurled at least five innings just one time over his last seven starts. Fitts holds a shaky 4.83 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB over 41 innings, and his next turn in Boston's rotation projects for a tough home matchup versus the Astros this weekend.