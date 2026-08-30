The Red Sox reinstated Anthony (finger) from the 60-day injured list Sunday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports. He is batting leadoff as the designated hitter against the Yankees.

Anthony has been sidelined since early May due to a partially torn tendon in his right ring finger, but he's been deemed ready to rejoin the Red Sox after posting a .967 OPS during an eight-game rehab assignment. The 22-year-old had yet to get on track in 30 contests prior to the injury, as he had a .229/.354/.321 slash line in his first 130 plate appearances of the season. Anthony should operate as Boston's primary designated hitter now that he's healthy but could also get some reps in the outfield.