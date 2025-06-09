The Red Sox are slated to promote Anthony from Triple-A Worcester, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Red Sox have already released a lineup for Monday's game against the Rays that doesn't include Anthony, but Rosenthal says Anthony is slated to bat fifth Monday after he's officially added to the roster. Arguably the top prospect in all of baseball, Anthony has slashed .288/.423/.491 with 10 home runs and a 56:51 K:BB over 58 games this season with Worcester. Wilyer Abreu (undisclosed) appears headed to the 10-day injured list to clear a spot on the active roster for Anthony.