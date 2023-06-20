Anthony is hitting .320 with two home runs and an 8:4 K:BB in six games since getting promoted to High-A Greenville.

The toolsy outfielder slashed .228/.376/.316 with one home run and 11 steals in 42 games with Single-A Salem, although his .285 BABIP supressed his numbers. On the flip side, he is playing a bit over his head thus far with the Drive (.400 BABIP), but Anthony has showcased a strong command of the strike zone to go with projectable power and above-average speed in his full-season debut. He turned 19 in May, so he is one of the youngest hitters at High-A.